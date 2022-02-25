Annual budget to be presented by Delhi govt during assembly session starting Mar 23

Delhi to present Annual Budget during assembly session

The Delhi government's annual budget for 2022-23 will have a roadmap for city's economic progress and creating job opportunities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 16:51 ist
The Arvind Kejriwal government had invited feedback from people for preparing it's budget. Credit: IANS Photo

The Delhi government will present its annual budget during the assembly session beginning March 23, official sources said on Friday.

The Cabinet in its meeting decided to hold the budget session from March 23-29, they said.

The Delhi government's annual budget for 2022-23 will have a roadmap for city's economic progress and creating job opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of Finance department, had said last week.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had invited feedback from people for preparing it's budget. It received over 5,700 suggestions which included creation of a new special economic zone, development of Delhi as an IT hub, up-skilling of fresh unskilled workers among others.

"The economy of Delhi has slowed down due to demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the prolonged lockdown, businesses have come to a standstill," Sisodia had said earlier.

The feedback was sought from the people to bring the economy back on track as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that businessmen and industrialists have a better understanding of how to take the business and industrial sector forward, he had said.

India News
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Assembly session

