Annual milk production in Haryana rises to 107.26 lakh tonnes: Agri minister J P Dalal

Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday said the state's annual milk production has increased from 74.42 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 107.26 lakh tonne in 2018-19.

"The success of Haryana's white revolution can be gauged from the fact that milk production of the state in the year 2013-14 was 74.42 lakh tonnes which has increased to 107.26 lakh tonnes in the year 2018-19 and the per capita availability of milk has increased from 800 grams to 1,087 grams, placing the state on the second position in the country," Dalal said.

He also said that geographically, Haryana is best suited to meet the needs of daily requirement of fruits and flowers, vegetables, milk, eggs, meat etc, of about 5 crore population in and around Delhi.

Haryana has taken the initiative to move forward and has prepared new schemes so that the state's farmers can derive the benefit of this market.

Haryana is implementing new schemes due to which not only the milk production and per capita milk availability is continuously increasing but the fish production has also been given a boost, he said.

Dalal, in a statement, further said Haryana has also performed remarkably in fish farming.

Under fish farming in the year 2013-14, there was a production of 1,05,266 metric tonnes on 16,450 hectare area which has increased to 1,73,316 metric tonnes on 17,216 hectares in the year 2019-20.

He said that during this period, the number of ponds for fisheries has increased from 7,486 to 10,416.

Dalal said the Pashu Kisan Credit Card Scheme has been implemented on the lines of Kisan Credit Card to provide affordable loans for dairy and fish farming.