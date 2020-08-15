Another accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police said.

Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said.

Mishra was arrested from near a factory on the Shivrajpur road here while he was on his way to the residence of an acquaintance to seek help for his surrender before the court, the SP said.

Mishra's son Prabhat, alias Kartikey, who was named in the case, was arrested from Haryana's Faridabad a week after the massacre and gunned down by police while being brought to Kanpur after he snatched a pistol of a cop and opened fire, Srivastava said.

During interrogation, Mishra tried to mislead police, citing innocence, but later broke down and confessed that he and his son had attacked the police party on July 2 night, police said.

Mishra told police officials that he took shelter at various places in Kanpur Dehat and its neighbouring districts where he spent over a month and never visited his relatives believing it might lead to his arrest.

The SP told PTI that Rajendra Mishra's role in the ambush had emerged during investigation.

IG (Kanpur Range) Mohit Agarwal had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about him.

Mishra is being interrogated by a team of senior officers to gain information about those who were behind the ambush, said an official.

Efforts are also being made to extract information as to where the weapons used in the ambush were disposed of, the official added.

Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were killed in the ambush at Kanpur's Bikru village by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

As many as six prime accused-- Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey-- have been gunned down in separate encounters since July 3.

Several aides of Dubey have been arrested either by the STF or the Kanpur police.

Those who are still at large are Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ramu Bajpai and Hiru Dubey.