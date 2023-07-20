Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

While 3,746 pilgrims, who are headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 165 vehicles, another convoy of 97 vehicles carrying 2,777 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 20 2023, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 10:23 ist
Devotees during the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid tight security, a fresh batch of over 6,500 pilgrims left the base camp here on Thursday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

While 3,746 pilgrims, who are headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 165 vehicles, another convoy of 97 vehicles carrying 2,777 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

Another batch of 4,900 pilgrims, which had a night halt at Chanderkot in Ramban district due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, left this morning for Amarnath, officials said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

amarnath yatra
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

 