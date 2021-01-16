Another boy accuses ex-BJP leader of sexual abuse

Yet another minor boy has accused former BJP office-bearer Ram Bihari Rathore, who was vice-president of Konch town in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, about 250 kilometres from Lucknow, of sexually abusing him.

The police on Saturday lodged a fresh FIR, the third in the past few days, against 63-year old Rathore, who was a retired government servant.

Police said that the minor had alleged that Rathore had been sexually abusing him for the past six years. ''Rathore would call him (victim) on the pretext of doing some household work and would abuse him after giving him drinks laced with sedatives,'' a senior police official said in Jalaun.

''Two more minors have approached us with similar complaints....we are examining the matter....more FIRs will be lodged after we have the evidence,'' he said.

The official said that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped on the accused.

Rathore was arrested a few days back after two minors had accused him of sexually abusing them. The cops had recovered a laptop, hard discs and some other material from his residence.

According to sources, the videos contained visuals of alleged sexual abuse of more than half a dozen minor boys. Rathore is also seen beating the minors in the videos. The officials did not rule out the possibility of recovering more videos.

Police were planning to conduct a brain mapping test of the accused, sources said.