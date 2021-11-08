Another civilian attacked: Salesman shot at by militants in Srinagar critical

A civilian was shot at and critically injured by unidentified militants in old city Srinagar on Monday evening.
Reports said pistol-borne militants shot at and critically injured a 45-year-old man in the Bohri kadal area of old city.
The injured, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, working as a salesman, was immediately rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.
The latest attack came barely 24 hours after militants killed a policeman in a similar attack in congested Batamaloo area in Srinagar on Sunday evening.
Last month, 11 civilians, including members of minority community and migrant workers, were killed in a spate of attacks by militants across Kashmir.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri
NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models
Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday
First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history
DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!
Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season
Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy
Why are cancer cases rising in India?