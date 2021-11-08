Another civilian attacked: Salesman shot at by militants in Srinagar critical

A civilian was shot at and critically injured by unidentified militants in old city Srinagar on Monday evening.

Reports said pistol-borne militants shot at and critically injured a 45-year-old man in the Bohri kadal area of old city.

The injured, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, working as a salesman, was immediately rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.



The latest attack came barely 24 hours after militants killed a policeman in a similar attack in congested Batamaloo area in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Last month, 11 civilians, including members of minority community and migrant workers, were killed in a spate of attacks by militants across Kashmir.

