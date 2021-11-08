Srinagar: Civilian critical after shot at by militants

Another civilian attacked: Salesman shot at by militants in Srinagar critical

The latest attack came barely 24 hours after militants killed a policeman in a similar attack in congested Batamaloo area in Srinagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A civilian was shot at and critically injured by unidentified militants in old city Srinagar on Monday evening.

Reports said pistol-borne militants shot at and critically injured a 45-year-old man in the Bohri kadal area of old city.

The injured, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, working as a salesman, was immediately rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.
 
The latest attack came barely 24 hours after militants killed a policeman in a similar attack in congested Batamaloo area in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Last month, 11 civilians, including members of minority community and migrant workers, were killed in a spate of attacks by militants across Kashmir.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models

NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 