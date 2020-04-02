Another civilian shot dead in Kashmir

Another civilian shot dead in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid
  • Apr 02 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 21:44 ist
Representative image

Barely 24-hours after the killing of two persons, one more civilian was shot dead by unknown militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

A police official told DH that Mohammad Saleem Dar (28), a resident of Larkipora, Fatehpora in Anantnag was fired upon by the suspected militants in the evening.

Dar received four bullet wounds and was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, he said. However, he was declared dead in the health facility.

This was the fourth such incident in south Kashmir in the last 12 days. On March 21, a youth from Turigam village of Yaripora in Kulgam district was shot dead by the gunmen.

On March 27, another youth was shot dead in Redwani area of Kulgam. The latest killing came just 24-hours after unidentified gunmen shot dead two civilians in Kulgam district late Wednesday evening.

 

