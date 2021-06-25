Another consignment of 6 kg heroin recovered along LoC in Kashmir

While foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police and security forces on Saturday recovered six kg of heroin besides arms and ammunition.

“Police along with army’s 7-Rashtriya Rifles and 87 Battalion BSF foiled an infiltration bid at Tangdhar area and recovered arms, ammunition and drugs left behind by the infiltrators. It includes one AK47, one pistol, two grenades besides six packets of heroin (market value approx Rs 30 crore),” the police said in a statement.

The latest recovery of the drug came just two days after a similar consignment of 27 kg of heroin was recovered by the BSF along the Indo-Pak international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in Jammu.

After the recovery of heroin in Kathua, BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu had said the consignment was part of Pakistan’s narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last Saturday J&K police busted a narco-terror module in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition.

Earlier on May 23, J&K police had busted another Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module and recovered eight kilograms of heroin worth 50 crore in the market from frontier Kupwara district. On April 14, security forces recovered 10 kilograms of narcotics with an approximate value of Rs 50 crore in the international market along the LoC in the Kupwara district.

A similar consignment of deadly heroin, whose estimated market value, as per the police, is somewhere between Rs 50-60 crores, was seized on April 8 along the LoC in the same district. These recoveries, police say, have clearly shown that the cross border narco-terror threat has become a major area of concern in Kashmir.