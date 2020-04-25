Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu and Kashmir, death toll mounts to 6

A 72-year-old patient from north Kashmir's Baramulla district died on Saturday at a Srinagar hospital, taking the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus to six in Jammu and Kashmir.

Medical Superintendent at JVC Hospital, Dr Shifa Deva said the patient from Qaziabad, Tangmarg in Baramulla, who was tested positive for COVID-19 died in the morning. “The patient was admitted in the hospital on April 13,” she said, adding that the patient was suffering from hypertension and other illnesses.

With his death, the number of casualties due the coronavirus has reached six in Jammu and Kashmir. In the state, the first death due to the coronavirus was reported on March 26, second on March 29, third on April 7, fourth on April 8 and fifth on April 17.

Till April 24 evening, 454 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the total 454 cases, 57 are from Jammu division and 397 are from Kashmir valley.

Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country, which is over 56 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, Kashmir’s population is seven million. The national average per million population so far is 17. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.