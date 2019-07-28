Another Maoist arrested, total goes to five

Another Maoist involved in the killing of five policemen in Seraikela- Kharsawan district on June 14, has been arrested from West Bengal, taking the total number of arrests to five, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Getting a tip-off that Alamgir Ansari was hiding in neighbouring West Bengal, the special investigating team from Jharkhand arrested Ansari from Galsi police station area in East Bardhaman district on Saturday and brought him here on Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kuldeep Dwivedi said.

The DIG said Ansari belongs to Seraikela-Kharswan district and is a member of the Maoist squad of Maharaj Pramanik.

Sunil Tudu, Budharam Mardi, Shriram Manjhi and Ramu Lohara had been arrested last week from different places in the district in connection with the killing of five policemen at Kukoru Bazaar under Tiruldih police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 14.

"The police have got significant clues about others and we will bring each and every one of the perpetrators behind the bars," the DIG said.

He said anti-Maoist operations will be further intensified.