Another MLA Alka Lamba quits AAP

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba announced her resignation from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, days after her meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Lamba, who represents Chandni Chowk, is likely to return to Congress and fight the upcoming Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

"The time has come to say 'Good Bye' to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the party. The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. JaiHind," she tweeted.

"Arvind Kejriwal-ji, your spokespersons asked me as per your desire, with the full arrogance that the Party will accept my resignation even on Twitter.

So pls Kindly accept My resignation from the primary membership of 'Aam Aadmi Party', which is now a 'Khas Aadmi Party'," she added.

Lamba, who entered politics during her student days through Congress' NSU(I), was at loggerheads with Kejriwal for some time. She was removed from official WhatsApp group of the party.

She had opposed the party move to pass a resolution in Delhi Assembly seeking to withdraw Bharat Ratna conferred on late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Recently, three AAP MLAs had joined BJP.