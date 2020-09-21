'Mukhtar Ansari's wife, two sons booked for fraud'

Ansari’s wife, their two sons and nine others booked for fraudulent land deals: Officials

PTI
PTI, Ghazipur (UP),
  • Sep 21 2020, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 17:30 ist
Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI/file photo

Gangster-turned -politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife and their two sons have been booked for allegedly buying two plots of government land in the city illegally and fraudulently, an official said on Monday.

Nine others involved in selling the plots to the trio too have been booked on cheating and forgery charges, a Revenue Department official said. One of the plots of land, on which Ansari’s wife Afsa Ansari and their sons Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, have built a hotel in Mahuva Bagh locality, was bought by them on April 29 2005, he said.

The land is located in Mohammadpur area and was marked as barren land in the government records, he said, adding they yet managed to buy the land. Similarly, another piece of land was illegally bought by Afsa Ansari on September 23, 2005 and she also got its ownership changed in revenue records, he said.

An FIR was lodged in Ghazipur Kotwali police station on Sunday after detailed investigations, lasting over two months, on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fraud
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Battling racism in British fashion

Battling racism in British fashion

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 