Anti-Brahmin slogans on JNU campus walls, probe ordered

The complainant has requested the police to file an FIR against the 'unknown persons'

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 13:48 ist
An inquiry into the incident has also been ordered. Credit: Twitter/@jnutf19

In view of anti-Brahmins slogans on the walls of the JNU campus by students threatening the community, a Delhi-based advocate has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West).

The complainant has requested the police to file an FIR against the "unknown persons" under Sections 153A & B, 505, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the social activist and Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, on Thursday, casteist slogans against the 'Baniya' and 'Brahmin' were written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building on the university campus.

The slogans on the wall of the chambers of several Brahmin professors, including Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra read, "Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you, we will avenge you, Brahmins leave the campus, Brahmins leave India, now there will be blood, go back to Shakha".

Advocate Jindal said that the slogans are not limited to targeting Brahmin students and teachers but also threaten to kill them. Meanwhile, the university authorities have issued a statement condemning the incident and blaming "unknown elements" behind the defacement of the campus.

An inquiry into the incident has also been ordered. "While the Left-Liberal gang intimidates every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that 'can assert the values of mutual respect and civility; just treatment of all." 'civility' & 'mutual respect'. Highly deplorable act of vandalism!," the JNU Teachers' Forum tweeted.

JNU
India News
Delhi

