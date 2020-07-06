Delhi Police opposes political statements in pleadings

Anti-CAA Protest: Delhi Police opposes political statements in pleadings before HC

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 21:58 ist
Police and protestors scuffle outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. Credit: REUTERS

Delhi Police on Monday opposed before Delhi High Court, the political statements made by petitioners in a matter arising out of its action against Jamia Milia Islamia University students and others during the anti-CAA-NPR-NRC protest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to "irresponsible pleadings" as "more of political statements made at the protest sites" in rejoinder affidavit filed by Nabila Hasan.

Hasan alleged that the police were "ruthless" with the students and behaved as "common criminals".

The petitioner also claimed that it was probable that the order to mercilessly beat up the students and break their bones came from the home minister.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves to decide if such statements can be removed.

The counsel agreed to delete the lines.

The court asked petitioners seeking a direction to set up a judicial commission, among others in their PILs, to frame issues for its adjudication and posted the matter for consideration on July 13.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Citizenship Act
Delhi Police
Delhi High Court
Jamia Millia Islamia

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 