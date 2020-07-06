Anti-CAA Protest: Delhi Police opposes political statements in pleadings before HC

Delhi Police on Monday opposed before Delhi High Court, the political statements made by petitioners in a matter arising out of its action against Jamia Milia Islamia University students and others during the anti-CAA-NPR-NRC protest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to "irresponsible pleadings" as "more of political statements made at the protest sites" in rejoinder affidavit filed by Nabila Hasan.

Hasan alleged that the police were "ruthless" with the students and behaved as "common criminals".

The petitioner also claimed that it was probable that the order to mercilessly beat up the students and break their bones came from the home minister.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves to decide if such statements can be removed.

The counsel agreed to delete the lines.

The court asked petitioners seeking a direction to set up a judicial commission, among others in their PILs, to frame issues for its adjudication and posted the matter for consideration on July 13.