Anti-CAA protests: HC dismisses Sharjeel Imam’s plea against extension of time to probe UAPA case

PTI,
  • Jul 10 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 19:05 ist
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order granting more time to police to conclude the investigation.

Justice V Kameswar Rao pronounced the verdict through video conferencing and said the detailed order will be uploaded on the court's website.

"I have dismissed the petition," the judge said.

The Delhi Police had opposed Imam’s plea saying there was no infirmity in the trial court’s April 25 order by which the agency was granted three more months, beyond statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar's Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University here in December last year. 

