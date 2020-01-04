Anti-CAA stir: 46 served notices in Muzaffarnagar

The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jan 04 2020, 11:36am ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2020, 15:06pm ist
()

The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests here.

The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.

They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said.

The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.

Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during anti-CAA protests, were released on the orders of a court as police gave them clean chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate here on Friday. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Citizenship Act
Protests
Muzzafarnagar
Comments (+)
 