Anti-CAA Stir: Women CAA protesters lathi charged, cops pour water in park to thwart gathering

Police allegedly took to lathi charge to disperse a large group of women, who had occupied a park and were holding a sit-in against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to sources after chasing out the women, the police poured water in the Park in an apparent bid to prevent them from returning to the venue.

Sources said that hundreds of women, many of whom carried their little children also, had embarked on the dharna in the Park in Bilariyaganj locality in the district from Tuesday.

Rights activists said that the police used force to chase the women protesters out of the Park and then drenched it with water so that the women could restart their protest.

More than a dozen people, including some women, were taken into custody, sources said.

Police, however, denied claims of lathi charge on women protesters.

Earlier the cops had used similar tactics to evict women protesters from Beniabagh Park in prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi and also in Etawah town.

The dharna by women against the CAA continued at the historic Clock Tower Park in the state capital of Lucknow. The dharna has been going on for the past several days.