Anti-encroachment drive to resume in Jammu and Kashmir after Center’s nod

After stopping an anti-encroachment drive in February following widespread criticism from public and opposition parties, Jammu and Kashmir administration has approached the Center with a fresh policy to retrieve encroached government land across the Union Territory (UT).

The month-long anti-encroachment drive to retrieve government land had reportedly been halted following an intervention by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the J&K administration had been asked to issue notices and give proper hearing to residents before arriving with bulldozers.

Poor people, who have constructed one or two-room small houses or a small shop and kiosks on government land are expected to be exempted from purview of anti-encroachment drive, sources said. The MHA is likely to clear the Policy, shortly after which the UT government will release the same and all anti-encroachment operations will be carried out strictly based on the Policy document which will by then be in public domain.

Read | As J&K opens for investment, govt earmarks additional 6,037 acres for industrial estates

According to officials, 75,000 to 87,500 acres of government land is still under occupation of mostly influential people. This includes residential, commercial, agriculture, and other state land.

While encroachments are high in Jammu and Srinagar cities, in other districts also, people have occupied hundreds of acres of government land. “The fresh drive to retrieve encroached land will be resumed once the policy is announced by the UT government after a nod from the MHA,” sources said.

The previous drive began after the government issued a circular on January 9, instructing all deputy commissioners (DCs) to retrieve state land from encroachers. There was an “unsaid policy” to not touch the property of the poor and the marginalised, and the action was to be taken against influential indoviduals who misused their positions and grabbed land.

But the drive triggered protests from people in the UT and came under criticism from political parties. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration has on several occasions said that the drive was not against poor people who built a house or a shop but against the influential and the rich.

Read | Ahead of Eid, Srinagar small businesses say losses mounting due to smart city construction work

As per the sources, in the new Policy, limit of the ceiling for the land which has to be exempted from the purview of anti-encroachment drive will be decided by the MHA in consultations with J&K government before approval of the Policy.

During the previous drive, land from many influential persons, including former ministers, running into hundreds of crores was vacated.