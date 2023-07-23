Anti-tank mine destroyed by BSF in J&K’s Samba

Anti-tank mine destroyed by BSF near International Border in J&K’s Samba

The powerful mine was later detonated by experts at the scene without causing any damage.

  • Jul 23 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 15:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday destroyed a rusted anti-tank mine in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The anti-tank mine, which is believed to have drifted away by flood waters, was noticed lying on the banks of Basantar river near Border Outpost Bandh tip, about 400 metres from the International Border, around 8 am, the officials said.

They said the powerful mine was later detonated by experts at the scene without causing any damage.

Border security force
BSF
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Samba

