Anti-tank mine detected near international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

An old anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.
The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday, a police official said.
The bomb disposal squad is at the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive, he said.
