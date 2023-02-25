J&K: Anti-tank mine detected near Int'l Border in Samba

Anti-tank mine detected near international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The bomb disposal squad is at the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Samba (Jammu),
  • Feb 25 2023, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 13:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An old anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.

The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday, a police official said.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF recovers drugs, arms after gunfight with smugglers along Pak border

The bomb disposal squad is at the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive, he said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
BSF
Bomb Disposal Squad
Samba
Indo-Pak border

