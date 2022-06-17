Anti-tank mine found, defused along J&K border

The labourers had informed BSF troopers who in turn alerted 237 Engineer Regiment Bari Brahmina, who defused it in a controlled manner

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 17 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 15:14 ist

An old and rusted anti-tank mine was found and defused along the international border in Ramgahr sector of Samba district in Jammu on Thursday evening.

Reports said the mine was found buried underground during construction work in the Tanggur border outpost area of Ramgarh sector by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Sources said explosive experts were immediately called in to defuse the anti-tank mine.

Earlier on June 9, in another similar recovery, an old rusted anti-tank mine was found by labourers - engaged by the flood control department - constructing a bandh on the bank of Basantar river near a border outpost nursery in the same district.

The labourers had informed BSF troopers who in turn alerted 237 Engineer Regiment Bari Brahmina, who defused it in a controlled manner.

An anti-tank mine is a type of land mine designed to damage or destroy vehicles including tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Anti-tank mines have played an important role in most wars fought since they were first used.
 

