Antibodies not universally present in those who recovered from Covid-19: Sero survey

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was unable to find antibodies in 97 out of the 208 people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in July in the sero-survey, reports Indian Express.

“And only 111 of 208, i.e 53.37 percent were found to be seropositive and 97 study subjects who were tested positive by RT-PCR were seronegative. The caveat of this finding corroborates with the current scientific knowledge that the immune response generated by SARS CoV2 is probably transient in nature and needs to be further investigated through prospective cohort studies,” read the report.

The NCDC stated that the immune response found in Delhi’s population could also be short-lived due to it’s large floating population that navigates between Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad often.

It also urged other major NCR towns to carry out sero-surveys.

The rate of sero-positivity was 22.83 per cent among the 21,387 people who had been tested in July.

Round 2 of the sero-survey in Delhi was held in August and was conducted by Maulana Azad Medical College. It covered 15,000 people, out of which 29 per cent reported antibodies.

The Delhi government used these findings to suggest that 60 lakh people, from Delhi’s total population of two crores, had developed immunity to the virus.

The NCDC cautions against correlating sero prevelance and natural immunity acquired after being infected by SARS-CoV-2. “In view of meagre scientific evidence available for immune response generated by this novel virus.”

A higher level of sero-postivity was reported in July, amongst BPL category subjects, which was 24.4 per cent as compared to non-BPL category subjects who had sero-positivity of 20.45 percent.

It also noted a correlation between a higher level of sero-postivity and overcrowded spaces. People who resided in overcrowded areas, on average showed sero-positivity of 23.5 per cent as compared to the 19.8 per cent sero-positivity shown by those living in non-overcrowded areas.