Antibody testing for surveillance in coronavirus hotspots of Kashmir begins

Health authorities in Kashmir have started antibody testing to carry out surveillance for COVID-19 in 83 hotspots of the valley.

The testing is being carried out as per the directions of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued on April 18. As per local media reports, 9,600 test kits arrived in Kashmir on Sunday which are part of the five lakh testing kits consignment received from China.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Rapid kits are real-time polymerase chain reaction-based molecular tests that can reduce the burden of laboratories as they can be used in the field. The results of these tests take around 30 minutes. Doctors and healthcare workers can then determine the number of people who could be infected in a population sample. However, the test kits are not diagnostic and must be interpreted as per the guidelines.

“The rapid test kits are useful for epidemiological studies and surveillance purposes,” ICMR has said.

Divisional Commissioners Kashmir, PK Pole, said the kits will give a better picture of the spread of infection in red zones of Kashmir. “We will be testing high risk population on priority, such as those pregnant women who are near their date of delivery,” he said.

Pole said Kashmir’s testing strategy was dynamic and is evolving as per the emerging situation. “For now, we must test whosoever is required as per guidelines in the red zones,” the Div Com said.

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has distributed the kits in 83 of its red zones. These kits would also be used to test the frontline health workers.

On Saturday, the number of tests Kashmir carried out stood at 5327. The density of tests in Kashmir division, with a population of seven million (as per 2011 Census) stood at 761. This as per data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is among the highest in the country.