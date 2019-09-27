Anticipatory bail granted to AAP MLA in assault case

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for allegedly assaulting an MCD official earlier his month.

While granting relief, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar noted that the accused has already joined the investigation and the statement of witnesses has been recorded.

The court noted that the apprehension of threat to the complainant and the witnesses in the case was not supported by any material.

"I am of the view that no useful purpose will be served by the arrest of the Tripathi and by keeping him in custody. Accordingly, it is directed that in the event of his arrest, Tripathi shall be released on bail on furnishing the personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount," the judge said.

The court directed Tripathi to join the investigation as and when required by the Investigating Officer.

It rejected the contention of Delhi police that Tripathi was involved in similar incidents earlier and his application should be rejected, saying the accused was not convicted for any such offence.

According to the complainant, Ravinder Kumar Gupta, an MCD Sanitary Inspector, the politician and his supporters obstructed him from doing his official duty while he was monitoring the cleaning works in Azadpur area on September 5 and assaulted him.

In his application before the court, Tripathi said however that he was "unwarrantedly persecuted and maligned by inept and inefficient officials".

"Complainant (Gupta), with a view to create a smoke screen and evade disciplinary action against him called up the workers of the rival parties and some other henchmen to gather at the spot to browbeat and heckle the applicant," Tripathi said in his application.

The case was filed under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Adarsh Nagar police station.