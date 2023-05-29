Apache attack helicopter makes crash landing in Madhya Pradesh, no casualty

Apache helicopter makes crash landing in MP's Bhind

  • May 29 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:21 ist
Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

“I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process)," Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI over phone.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to speak on the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

