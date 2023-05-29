Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in MP

Apache attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, no casualty

Precautionary landing means there could have been some minor issues, due to which the aircraft was landed as a precaution

PTI
PTI, Bhind/New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 14:15 ist
File photo of an Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF. Credit: Twitter/ @IAF_MCC

An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force aircraft made a "precautionary landing" near Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an IAF official said.

There was no casualty, he said. "The aircraft was on a normal routine training mission. The pilot did the precautionary landing near Bhind," an IAF spokesperson said in Delhi.

Precautionary landing means there could have been some minor issues, due to which the aircraft was landed as a precaution, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, the IAF spokesperson said.  No harm was caused to any person or material, he said, adding the aircraft is being currently examined.

Earlier, Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI that there was no fatality or injury in the landing (process).

Some videos went viral on social media platforms in which a number of people were seen gathered near the aircraft.

