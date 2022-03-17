Apna Dal's Anupriya congratulates Nadda for poll win

Apna Dal's Anupriya meets Nadda, congratulates him for poll win

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 15:21 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda with Apna Dal (S) leaders Anupriya Patel and Ashish Singh Patel during a meeting, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister and Apna Dal president Anupriya Patel met BJP chief J P Nadda and congratulated him for the historic victory of the alliance in recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Sources said that the formation of a new NDA government in Uttar Pradesh was also discussed during the meeting.

"Apna Dal president Anupriya Patel congratulated Nadda for historic victory of alliance in Uttar Pradesh. She also discussed government formation including Apna Dal's representation in the new cabinet. She also discussed some other issues concerning Uttar Pradesh," sources in Apan Dal said.

Sources pointed out that the party is willing to join the UP government this time, however, no specific demand for the number of cabinet berths are made.

"We wish to join the government this time and decision about the number of cabinet berths for the Apna Dal has been left with the BJP leadership and the Chief Minister. We have not made any specific demand about the number of cabinet berths," a source said.

Apna Dal leader Ashish Patel, union minister and BJP state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh were also present during the meeting held at Nadda's residence here.

