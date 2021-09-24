Appointment of Narendra Giri's successor halted over suicide note row

Following the turmoil created by the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of the Niranjani Akhara and other saints have halted the appointment of the next mahant of Baghambari Gaddi Math and Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj, according to The Indian Express report.

“We are shocked by the death of Mahant Narendra Giriji under suspicious circumstances. It is a great loss for us. The post of Baghambari Gaddi Mahant was a very personal one and Narendra Giriji mentioned Balbeer Giri as his successor in the purported suicide note. He also mentioned that there is also a registered will that he made, but we have not seen it yet. If the letter is found to be genuine then, it’s all well and good. If it isn’t, we all will sit together and appoint an able successor,” Acharya Kailashanand Giri told the publication.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday at the Baghambari Math. It is suspected to be a case of suicide as the police found a seven-page ‘suicide note’ from the spot. In the note, it is mentioned that he was mentally disturbed.

The note also mentions Balbeer Giri as the successor of Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India. Talking about it, Acharya Kailashanand Giri said to the publication, “It will depend on the findings of the CBI probe.”

“However, I wish to add that we believe that the purported suicide note is forged. Today, we were told that Mahant Narendra Giriji cleared his Class 10 exam. I knew him for over two decades and he always told me he was illiterate. I never saw him writing even two lines, and such a person penning eight pages seems impossible,” he added.

With the Uttar Pradesh government’s request, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI probe into the matter.

The UP Police have formed an 18-member SIT to investigate the case and so far they have arrested three people in connection to Giri’s death.

