Armed forces salute 'corona warriors' by showering flower petals from choppers on hospitals

Showering flower petals on hospitals and police memorials, flypast by fighter jets over state capitals, performance by military bands, the Armed Forces pulled out all stops to extend a special gesture of gratitude to health workers and police personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

The day began with three service chiefs laying wreaths at the Police Memorial in the national capital as a helicopter flew past showering flower petals.

Overcast skies in the national capital delayed the flypast by IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft over the Rajpath. Once the skies cleared, Sukhoi 30Mkis, MiG 29 s and Jaguars soared over Rajpath, showering petals over India Gate and Red Fort. The mighty C-130 transport aircraft followed a similar route.

The aircraft encircled the capital showering petals over various hospitals engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

“Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter and posted a short video of the actions of the armed forces.

Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/C5qtQqKxmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

In port cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Vishakhapatam, navy personnel illuminated naval warships, blared sirens and lit up fire flares to salute Corona Warriors.

India’s air carrier INS Vikramaditya paid special tributes to the frontline workers by symbolically "punching" the deadly coronavirus.

In the video circulated by defence authorities, a clenched fist, lit in green colour lights, was seen dealing a blow to a symbolic coronavirus-like figure lit with red colour lights on the deck of INS Vikramaditya.