Arms Amendment Act irks Rajputs with multiple weapons

Irked by the central government's proposed amendment to the Arms Act 1959, the Rajput community in Rajasthan has threatened to stage a statewide stir, in case the Bill is passed.

Hailing weapons as the symbol of their glorious past and heritage, Rajput groups such as Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) have expressed anguish and threatened to stage a protest if the government approves the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019. According to Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 those who have more than one firearm, need to deposit the additional ones within one year.

The Rajput outfit has also written a letter to the Prime Minister in which it is mentioned the sentiment values attached to the antique weapons for the community. "For Rajput families arms are more than weapons, as we pray to them. Our community who were erstwhile royals have inherited antique guns that have emotional values as well. If the new Bill comes in, it will our steal our weapons. In that case, we will use the weapons against those who dare to snatch it from us", Giriraj Singh Lotwara, president, Rajput Sabha told DH.

1.7 lakh gun licenses in Rajasthan

As per the Rajasthan police records, there are 1.7 lakh gun licenses that have been issued in Rajasthan. Out of these, 10 per cent of these license holders are people with multiple weapons.

The owners have either received these from their ancestors or those fond of sports or shooting have taken license to keep the guns.

What Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 says:

Person who has in his possession more firearms than one at the commencement of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, may retain with him any one of such firearms and shall deposit, within one year from such commencement, the remaining firearms with the officer in charge of the nearest police station or, subject to the conditions prescribed for the purposes of sub-section (1) of section 21, with a licensed dealer or, where such person is a member of the armed forces of the Union, in a unit armoury referred to in that sub-section after which it shall be delicensed within ninety days from the date of expiry of aforesaid one year. Provided further that while granting arms license on inheritance or heirloom basis, the limit of one firearm shall not be exceeded.