Arms seized near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The Army on Thursday recovered a large consignment of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The recovery, which also included steel core bullets, was made during a search operation in a forward village, they said.
They said troops launched the search operation in Sarla on a specific input, leading to the recovery of two bags carrying one AK-47 rifle, nine magazines, 468 steel core and normal rounds, two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds and six grenades.
Pakistan-made medicines were also recovered, the officials said.
Police assisted by the army also launched a cordon and search operation in Makhyala and Bainch villages following reports of suspicious movement.
The search operation was going on when the last reports came in, the officials said.
