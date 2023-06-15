Arms seized near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 15 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 17:00 ist
Drugs and weapons seized in Poonch. Credit: Twitter/@igpjmu

The Army on Thursday recovered a large consignment of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The recovery, which also included steel core bullets, was made during a search operation in a forward village, they said.

Read | J&K: Large cache of drugs seized in Poonch, Rajouri; three arrested

They said troops launched the search operation in Sarla on a specific input, leading to the recovery of two bags carrying one AK-47 rifle, nine magazines, 468 steel core and normal rounds, two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds and six grenades.

Pakistan-made medicines were also recovered, the officials said.

Police assisted by the army also launched a cordon and search operation in Makhyala and Bainch villages following reports of suspicious movement.

The search operation was going on when the last reports came in, the officials said.

