Army ambulance falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, two personnel killed

Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday when an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
The Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the officials said.
They added that the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident. Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow
DH Toon | Snake's side of the story