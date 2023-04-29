Army ambulance falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, two personnel killed

Army ambulance falls into gorge in J&K, two killed

They added that the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident

PTI
PTI, Rajouri/Jammu,
  • Apr 29 2023, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 18:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday when an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the officials said.

They added that the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident. Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers.

