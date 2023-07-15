Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits forward areas along LoC

General Manoj Pande COAS also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 16:11 ist
General Manoj Pande visits forward areas along LoC. Credit: PTI Photo

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness, officials said on Saturday.

The Army also tweeted pictures from his visit and interaction with some of the troops deployed in the forward areas.

Also Read | A distant war and some home truths

"General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness. COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid," the Army tweeted.

"General Manoj Pande COAS also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them," it said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Manoj Pande

