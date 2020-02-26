Army chief reviews security situation in Kashmir

On the second day of his maiden visit to the Kashmir valley after taking over as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane on Wednesday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and asked soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality.

Accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon, the COAS visited the formations and units deployed along the LoC.

“General Naravane was briefed by the local commanders on the situation along the LoC, ceasefire violations, our retaliations, counter-infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained,” Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said.

During his interaction with the soldiers on snow-clad heights, the COAS was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops, he said. The Army chief also exhorted the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality and reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

The COAS also interacted with senior officials of the administration and security forces, besides meeting members of the civil society.

Sources said General Naravane was also briefed by the senior army commanders about the ‘summer strategy’ which has been formulated for foiling infiltration of militants and to dominate it, as the passes leading into India will begin opening with the melting of snow in the coming months.

“The strategy has been made keeping in view the prevailing security threats like rising ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the infiltration attempts that are expected to happen in the coming months,” they said and added the security agencies are also planning to start a headcount of militants afresh.

“This (headcount) is aimed at framing a joint strategy for upcoming summer with fears that militants may step up attacks on forces, loom large,” sources added.