Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 19 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 14:57 ist
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visits forward areas of GOC White Knight Corps to review the security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Control, in the Jammu region. Credit: PTI Photo

Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu region on Tuesday and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu, they said.

Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley this month. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Line of Control
M M Naravane
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

 