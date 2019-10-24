Army chopper makes emergency landing in field in Barmer

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing in an open field in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday after it developed a technical snag, a Defence spokesperson said.

The helicopter was on a routine flying mission from Utarlai (Barmer) to Jodhpur.

"The pilot, co-pilot and a technician, who were in the helicopter, are safe," Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

Police said the landing was made in an open field at Chidiya village near Barmer's Baytoo area.