Army destroys suspicious fire extinguisher found in J&K

Army destroys suspicious fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu

The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 14 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 15:59 ist
The Indian Army on Thursday destroyed a fire extinguisher in Jammu suspecting the presence of an IED. Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside in Jammu on Thursday was destroyed by Army experts on suspicion of the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said.

The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently notified to the nearby army unit and the police, they said.

The officials said both the army and the police rushed to the area and a link road was closed for vehicular traffic.

Later, bomb disposal experts of the army destroyed the cylinder containing the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, they said.

