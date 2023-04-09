Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Poonch, one terrorist killed

Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch, 1 terrorist dead

The Army said a cordon of the area had been established

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Apr 09 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

One intruder was killed after a major infiltration bid was foiled by the Army at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

"On the intervening night of 8/9 Apr 2023, alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector (J&K), detected some suspicious movement of a group (of) individuals," the Defence spokesman said in a statement.

Number of militants at an all-time low in Jammu & Kashmir: DGP

"The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on their own side of LoC, close to the fence.

"On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area."

The Army said a cordon of the area had been established and search operation was in progress

Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Poonch
Infiltration bid foiled in kashmir
Terrorist
India News

