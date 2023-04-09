Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Poonch, one terrorist killed

One intruder was killed after a major infiltration bid was foiled by the Army at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
"On the intervening night of 8/9 Apr 2023, alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector (J&K), detected some suspicious movement of a group (of) individuals," the Defence spokesman said in a statement.
Number of militants at an all-time low in Jammu & Kashmir: DGP
"The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on their own side of LoC, close to the fence.
"On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area."
The Army said a cordon of the area had been established and search operation was in progress
Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public