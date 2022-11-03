J&K: Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist

Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said, adding that in an ensuing fire fight

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 03 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 17:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down a terrorist in an encounter along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

"At about 1000 hours today, alert soldiers of the army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side," a defence spokesman said.

Also Read — Is Gupkar Alliance nearing to an end?

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said, adding that in an ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was killed.

His body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and war-like stores, the spokesman said.

The operation continues and a search of the area is underway, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Indian Army
India News
Terrorism

What's Brewing

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

Delhi's air a 'crime against humanity'

Delhi's air a 'crime against humanity'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

 