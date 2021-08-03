Army helicopter crashes in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab

Army helicopter crashes in Ranjit Sagar Dam: Pathankot SSP

There were no immediate reports of any casualty

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 03 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 12:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

An Army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

"We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot," Lamba told PTI over phone.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty, he said, adding further details were awaited.

The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

Chandigarh
Indian Army
army helicopter
Crash
India News

