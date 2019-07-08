Army jawan 'commits suicide' at camp in J-K

An Army jawan allegedly shot himself on Monday with his service rifle at a camp in the outskirts of the city, officials said.
The incident took place around 5 AM at the guard room in Miran Sahib area, they said.
He had joined the Indian Army in December 2017 and belonged to Andra Pradesh.
Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem, they said.
