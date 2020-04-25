J&K: Army jawan dies after his service weapon goes off

Army jawan dies in Jammu and Kashmir after his service weapon goes off accidentally

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 25 2020, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 00:29 ist

An army jawan died of injuries sustained in the accidental discharge of his automatic weapon in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Havildar Rakesh Kumar, posted at Hirri in Kupwara, got injured when his service weapon accidentally went off at an army camp, the officials said.

They said he was taken to a military hospital in Drugmulla where he succumbed to injuries. 

