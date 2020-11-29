Army jawan found hanging at home in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Nov 29 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 20:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 36-year-old Army soldier was found hanging at his house on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Kuldeep, 36, was found hanging from the ceiling at home with no suicide note left behind, they added.

According to Circle Officer Pradeep Singh, his wife was not present when the incident took place and the cause behind the step has not yet been identified.

The soldier was posted in Leh with the Jat Regiment of the Indian Army and had come home on leave for a month on November 13.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on.

The jawan leaves behind his wife and two children.

Indian Army
Uttar Pradesh
Suicide
Muzaffarnagar

