Army jawan killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi sector of Jammu division’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

A defence official said that Pakistani army resorted to ceasefire violation on Wednesday morning using small arms at Kesser Gela area of Tarkundi sector along the LoC in Rajouri.

“A JCO sustained injuries in Pakistani shelling and he was immediately evacuated to an army hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,” he said and added the Indian Army retaliated strongly.

The latest incident comes three days after another JCO (Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh) was killed in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

On Saturday, the BSF had detected a trans-border tunnel that originated from Pakistan and stretched 150 meters into Samba sector of Jammu region.

According to official figures, there has been around 75% jump in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the first six months of 2020 along the LoC in J&K as compared to the same period last year.

The Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate