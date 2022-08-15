Army jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen

Missing for 38 years, jawan's body found in Siachen

Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984

PTI
PTI, Haldwani ,
  • Aug 15 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 19:12 ist

The body of an army jawan was found in an old bunker in Siachen, 38 years after he went missing in an avalanche while on patrol.

The Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet on Sunday identified the body as that of Chandrashekhar Harbola of 19 Kumaon Regiment.

Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

During patrolling, they came in the grip of an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them.

His wife Shanti Devi, originally from Almora, currently lives in Saraswati Vihar Colony here. His body is expected to reach here late on Monday.

Haldwani sub-collector Manish Kumar and tehsildar Sanjay Kumar, who reached Harbola's house, said his last rites will be performed with full military honours.

Shanti Devi said at the time, they were married for nine years and that she was 28. Their elder daughter at the time was four and the younger one was one and a half years old.

Shanti Devi said Harbola had last arrived home in January 1984, during which he had promised to return soon. However, Shanti Devi said she was proud of her husband as he prioritised his service towards the country over the promises made to the family.

According to information available, Harbola, a resident of Dwarahat in Almora, had enlisted in the army in 1975.

Reportedly, the body of another soldier was also found but his identity was yet to be ascertained. 

India News
Siachen
Indian Army

