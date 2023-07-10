Massive search ops in J&K over suspected LoC breach

Army launches massive search operation after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Further details are awaited, security forces said.

PTI
PTI, Rajouri,
  • Jul 10 2023, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 18:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A massive search operation was launched following a suspected activity near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The operation in a vast border area in Nowshera sector was launched by the Army after the alert troops picked up suspicious movement of suspected terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the LoC, they said.

Also Read | Hurriyat Conference distances itself from alleged Srinagar meeting to 'revive separatism and militancy'

They said the search operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
Indian Army
India News

