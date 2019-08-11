Army launches 'Mission Reach Out' in Jammu

The Army has launched "Mission Reach Out" in Jammu to ensure basic necessities and essential services are available in the region post the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

A high level "Mission Reach Out" conference to review the prevalent situation in the region was held in the Nagrota Military Station on Saturday which was chaired by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, they said.

The Corps commander lauded the absolute synergy between the Army, civil administration and other security establishments in maintaining peace, harmony and a conducive environment, the officials said.

It was attended by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, members of the civil administration, representatives of the J&K Police, CRPF, BSF and intelligence agencies, they added.

"The prevailing security scenario and preparedness of security agencies and civil administration were discussed during the conference. It emerged during the conference that the situation in the Jammu region had been peaceful with no untoward incident taking place post the revocation of Article 370 on 5th of August," a Defence Spokesman said.

The Corps commander informed about the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Army under 'Mission Reach Out'.

Among these are mobile medical care units with essential medicines and lady medical officers, wherever necessary, providing water in locations where the supply was disrupted, provision of essentials, including rations, assistance in transportation of patients to hospitals, facilitating people to speak to their near and dear ones through Army exchange and creating a safe environment for ATMs, banks and hospitals to function, the spokesperson said.

During the conference, the divisional commissioner assured of adequate availability of all basic necessities and essential services to meet the requirements of the people.

He further informed that due to normalcy in the region, the general public had requested for the opening of schools and educational institutes, which was agreed upon and schools in the city were opened from August 10.

The Corps commander assured the civil administration of full support to reach out to the populace to providing all basic necessities.