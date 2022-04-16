Army man killed in encounter in Anantnag

Army man killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 16 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 19:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

An Army soldier was killed in an encounter with militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out in Watnar area of Kokernag in Anantnag, 75 kms from here, after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation following “specific inputs” about presence of the militants in the area.  

A police official said that in the initial exchange of firing, one army man of 19-Rashtriya Rifles received a serious bullet wound. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to injuries, he added.

The official said a fierce gunfight is underway and there is possibility of two to three militants hiding in the area. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
Anantnag
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

 