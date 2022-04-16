Army man killed in ongoing encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag

An Army soldier was killed in an ongoing encounter with militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.
Reports said the gunfight broke out in Watnar area of Kokernag in Anantnag, 75 kms from here, after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation following “specific inputs” about presence of the militants in the area.
A police official said that in the initial exchange of firing, one army man of 19-Rashtriya Rifles received a serious bullet wound. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to injuries, he added.
The official said a fierce gunfight is underway and there is possibility of two to three militants hiding in the area.
