Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

  • Jul 19 2023, 17:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An army officer was killed while three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in the Siachen glacier in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

