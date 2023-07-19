Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

An army officer was killed while three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in the Siachen glacier in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
The army officials said the injured soldiers have been safely evacuated to a hospital.
The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world
IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema
Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder
Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'
The curse stalking women’s football
Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa